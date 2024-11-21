Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Scotiabank

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.06.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $215.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.52. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Globant by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

