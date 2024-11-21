GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $417,000 Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,048 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 804.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $834.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

