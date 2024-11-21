Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Issues Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Get alerts:

Gulf Resources, Inc. recently released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2023. The company made this announcement through a press release issued on November 19, 2024.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of SEC Form 8-K, the information provided in the press release is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, hence exempt from being subject to the liabilities associated with that section. Additionally, this information is not to be integrated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically referenced in such a filing to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The press release detailing the financial results is available as Exhibit 99.1 attached to this report. Further, an Interactive Data File can be found in the form of a Cover Page embedded within the Inline XBRL document as Exhibit 104.

Under Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits, the company has listed the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release of Gulf Resources, Inc. dated November 19, 2024.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

The signatories, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, have authorized the submission of this report on behalf of Gulf Resources, Inc. The report was signed by Min Li, the Chief Financial Officer, on November 19, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gulf Resources’s 8K filing here.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

