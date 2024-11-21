Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and traded as low as $41.85. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 3,265 shares.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

