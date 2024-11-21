HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $385.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA opened at $333.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $245.84 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

