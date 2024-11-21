H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Holdings Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEES. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

