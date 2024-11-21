Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director James Pat Hickman Sells 63,997 Shares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,135. The trade was a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.8 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $31.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.