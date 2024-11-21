Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 882,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 431,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 191,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

