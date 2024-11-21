Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.29 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.29). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 181.40 ($2.30), with a volume of 430,761 shares changing hands.

Ibstock Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.78. The stock has a market cap of £717.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.