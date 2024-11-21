ICON Public’s (ICLR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partners

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Leerink Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W cut shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.45.

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $203.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.38 and its 200-day moving average is $299.05. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $183.38 and a 52-week high of $347.72. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

