IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,283,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

Shares of IDXX opened at $418.61 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.74 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.54. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

