Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $105.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

