Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ingram Micro has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

