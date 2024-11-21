Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells 2,646 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $438.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.24 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

