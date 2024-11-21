Insider Selling: Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Director Sells C$1,593,100.00 in Stock

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of Medical Facilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total value of C$1,593,100.00.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.1 %

DR stock opened at C$15.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99. Medical Facilities Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.31 and a 52-week high of C$16.70. The firm has a market cap of C$373.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leede Jones Gable lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

