Insider Selling: WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Insider Sells $1,143,000.00 in Stock

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE WT opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.43. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 390.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,452 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,990,000 after buying an additional 1,142,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,922,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 923,994 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth $4,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

