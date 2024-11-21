International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 255,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.