International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

International Paper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $33,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,891.55. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $792,729.36. This represents a 22.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $944,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.