iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $137.02 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $139.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.