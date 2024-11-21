iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,835,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 156.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IGF stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

