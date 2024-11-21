iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 527.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,783 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $185,000.

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

