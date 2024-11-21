iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Reduced by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $114.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

