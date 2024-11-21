iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,139 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $91.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

