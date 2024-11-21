iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

