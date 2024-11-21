iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.