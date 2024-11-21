Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $48,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 28.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 978.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

