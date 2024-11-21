Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on J. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

J opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

