JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 101.13% from the company’s current price.
KURA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.
