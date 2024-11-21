JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $1,185,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $2,661,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 500,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $152.57 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

