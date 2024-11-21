JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $677.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.