Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 964,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $37,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 259,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 472,370 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 276,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

