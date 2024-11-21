KBC Group NV Acquires 311 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

