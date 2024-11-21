KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.53. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.