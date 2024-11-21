KBC Group NV Buys 962 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166,167 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 213,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.