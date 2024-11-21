KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $32,779,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

BOOT stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

