KBC Group NV Has $197,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,379,000 after buying an additional 3,551,870 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,670 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.5% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,638,000 after purchasing an additional 838,653 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,770,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 4,445.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 571,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 558,757 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.