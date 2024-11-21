KBC Group NV Has $210,000 Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,557,000 after acquiring an additional 661,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,895,000 after purchasing an additional 606,358 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $34,178,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $33,390,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,135,512.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,696,697.34. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,659,949. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

