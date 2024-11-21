KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in APi Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of APi Group by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 218.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,884,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in APi Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $87,252.84. The trade was a 70.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,115 shares of company stock worth $2,618,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

