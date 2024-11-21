KBC Group NV Purchases 290 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,359,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 636,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 13.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $781,520. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

