KBC Group NV Purchases 987 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of ESI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

