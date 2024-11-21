KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AAON were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of AAON opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,217 shares of company stock worth $5,467,162 in the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

