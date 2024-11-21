KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1,473.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $334.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.61. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $347.15. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

