KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GXO opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.