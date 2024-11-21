KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and traded as high as $16.61. KDDI shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 1,539,716 shares.

Separately, New Street Research raised KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

KDDI Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.06.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

