Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

KMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 114.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 105.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

