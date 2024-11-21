Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

