Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44), with a volume of 33,213 shares trading hands.
Lakehouse Trading Down 4.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.
About Lakehouse
Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.
