Landon Edmond Sells 40,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,382,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,621.76. This trade represents a 14.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $702,541.92.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 244,447 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 608.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,725 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Klaviyo Company Profile



Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

