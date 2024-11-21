Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 58.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE LVS opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

