Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $140.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $93.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 11,753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 15.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after purchasing an additional 946,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lear by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 115.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

